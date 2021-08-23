In Pics | Storm Henri makes landfall in Northeast US

Storm Henri crawled over the Northeast on August 22 night, continuing to unleash downpours over a region already saturated by heavy rain that swamped roads, closed bridges and left people stranded in their vehicles, and winds that knocked out power to over 130,000 homes. (Image: AP)

Storm Henri made landfall on August 22 on the coast of Rhode Island, and the National Hurricane Center warned that the slow-moving storm would continue dumping heavy rains on wide swaths of the region. (Image: AP)

It was downgraded from a hurricane before reaching New England, leaving many to breathe a sigh of relief. There were few early reports of major damage due to wind or surf. (Image: AP)

The storm was later downgraded to a tropical depression, but its heavy, sustained rains raised concerns about further flooding from the storm that threatened to stall over the region before pivoting to the East and moving out to the Atlantic Ocean on Monday night. Some of the highest rain totals were expected inland. (Image: AP)

In Boston, officials were watching for a possible sea surge as high tide approached late Sunday night. A coastal flood warning was in effect into the early hours of Monday. (Image: AP)

Businesses along the tourist-heavy Long Wharf were boarded up and a waterfront subway station was shuttered and its flood barriers raised ahead of the storm. (Image: AP)

President Joe Biden on Sunday promised to provide federal help as quickly as possible to the residents of northeastern states affected by Henri. The president declared disasters in much of the region, opening the purse strings for federal recovery aid. (Image: AP)

Joe Biden earlier had offered his condolences to the people of Tennessee, after severe flooding from an unrelated storm killed at least 22, including young children and elderly people, and left dozens of others missing. (Image: AP)

By August 22 evening, Henri had sustained winds of about 35 mph (56 kph) as it moved across Connecticut and into Massachusetts, according to the National Hurricane Center. When it made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island, it had sustained winds of about 60 mph and gusts of up to 70 mph. (Image: AP)

As New England communities braced for heavy rains, others further south awaited sunrise to survey the damage wrought by the storm. (Image: AP)

In Helmetta, New Jersey, some 200 residents fled for higher ground, taking refuge in hotels or with friends and family, as flood waters inundated their homes. (Image: AP)