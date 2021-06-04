In pics | Sri Lanka braces for environmental disaster as ship sinks

Authorities in Sri Lanka were attempting to evade a potential environmental disaster on June 4, as a fire-damaged container ship that had been carrying chemicals was sinking off of the country’s main port. The Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl began sinking on June 3, a day after authorities extinguished a fire that raged on the vessel for 12 days. Efforts to tow the ship into deeper waters away from the port in Colombo failed after the ship’s stern became submerged and rested on the seabed. This photo provided by Sri Lankan Air Force shows the sinking MV X-Press Pearl at Kapungoda where it is anchored off Colombo port, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Image: AP)

In this satellite photo provided by Planet Labs Inc., the Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl is seen on fire in the Laccadive Sea off Sri Lanka on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Authorities in Sri Lanka were trying to head off a potential environmental disaster on Thursday, June 3, 2021, as the fire-damaged container ship was sinking off of the country's main port. Salvage experts were attempting to tow the fire-stricken container ship that had been loaded with chemicals into the deep sea as the vessel started to sink Wednesday. Water submerged the MV X-Press Pearl's quarterdeck a day after firefighters extinguished a blaze that had been burning for 12 days. (Image: AP)

Such a disaster could devastate marine life and further pollute the island nation’s famed beaches. The disaster has already caused debris — including several tons of plastic pellets used to make plastic bags being washed ashore. The government already has banned fishing along about 80 kilometres (50 miles) of coastline. Here, officials from Sri Lanka's environment authority inspect the beach for oil spills as plastic pellets that got washed ashore from fire-damaged container ship MV X-Press Pearl is collected by the naval officers and kept in sacks on the beach at Kapungoda, outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Image: AP)

Environmentalist Ajantha Perera said there was the potential for “a terrible environmental disaster” as hazardous goods, chemicals and oil could be released into the water and destroy existing marine ecological systems. Here, plastic pellets that got washed ashore from the fire-damaged container ship MV X-Press Pearl is collected by the naval officers and kept in sacks on the beach at Kapungoda, outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Image: AP)

The MV X-Press Pearl left, is pulled by a naval vessel at Kapungoda, where it is anchored off Colombo port on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Image: AP)

Charitha Pattiaratchi, a professor of oceanography at the University of Western Australia has said that as many as 3 billion tiny plastic pellets had already been released into the sea and were washing up on beaches. He said the pellets, known as nurdles, “will persist in the marine environment forever as they are not biodegradable.” The fire erupted on May 20 when the ship was anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18 kilometres) northwest of Colombo and waiting to enter the port. The navy believes the blaze was caused by the vessel’s chemical cargo which was carrying from the port of Hazira, India. Here, a crab roams on a beach polluted with polythene pellets that washed ashore from burning ship MV X-Press Pearl anchored off Colombo port at Kapungoda, outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Image: AP)

Sri Lankan police are probing the fire, and a court in Colombo on Tuesday banned the captain, the engineer and the assistant engineer from leaving the country. The government has said it will take legal action against the owners of the ship to claim compensation. Sri Lanka’s Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said “it wouldn’t be an easy task to calculate the damage caused to our environment.” He told the media late Wednesday that an investigation was underway to determine what went wrong and whether the shipping company was responsible. “If this disaster happened due to negligence, then those responsible should be punished,” he said. (Image: AP)