In Pics | South Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends images of the Moon and the Earth

Moneycontrol News

Danuri, South Korea's first-ever lunar orbiter has forwarded black-and-white images of the surface of the Moon and the Earth, stated the national space centre said Tuesday.Image Credits: Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI)The word Danuri is a portmanteau of the Korean words 'Moon' and 'Enjoy'. It was launched on a SpaceX rocket from the United States of America in August 2022 and entered lunar orbit last month.Image Credits: Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI)The images were captured between December 24 and January 1. They show the lunar surface as well as the Earth and were shot from a distance of less than 120 kilometers over the moon, as mentioned by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) in a statement.Image Credits: Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).The images and videos will be "used to select potential sites for a Moon landing in 2032," the statement from KARI further added. Danuri is circling the Moon every two hours, the centre said.Image Credits: Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).The lunar orbiter will commence its scientific mission in the coming month. This includes the mapping and analysis of lunar terrain, and the measuring of magnetic strength as well as gamma rays.Image Credits: Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI)