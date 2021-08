The United States invaded Afghanistan along with allied forces in 2001 shortly after the 9/11 terror attacks and has been there ever since, before the impending withdrawal this year of the last American troops. Here are some of the images of conflict and occupation over the course of two decades, and now the unexpectedly chaotic departure as the Taliban swiftly reassert control over the country. Here, Afghan National Army recruits listen to the explanations of their instructor during a training session at the Kabul Military Training Center in Afghanistan, Sunday, July 19, 2009. (Image: AP)

Sarab village resident Raihan comforts her 1-year-old son after having an early morning opium smoke with family members in the Badakhshan province of Afghanistan, July 13, 2009. Raihan was addicted to opium while pregnant with her son making him an addict at birth. "When he was born, he would cry day and night. But when she blows smoke in his face, he sleeps," said her father Islam Beg. In dozens of mountain hamlets in this remote corner of Afghanistan, opium addiction has become so entrenched that whole families, from toddlers to old men, are addicts. (Image: AP)

An Afghan soldier, left, and a police man peek through a window as they queue with others to get their registration card on the last day of voter registration for the upcoming presidential elections outside a school in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, April 1, 2014. (Image: AP)

Defecting Taliban fighters maneuver a tank through the front line near the village of Amirabad, between Kunduz and Taloqan, Saturday, November 24, 2001. (Image: AP)

An Afghan woman waits in a changing room to try out a new Burqa, in a shop in the old city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, April 11, 2013. Before the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the Burqa was infrequently worn in cities. While they were in power, the Taliban required the wearing of a Burqa in public. (Image: AP)

During a sporadic firefight, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. and flight medic Robert B. Cowdrey, of La Junta, Colo., top right, with Task Force Pegasus, coordinates a medical evacuation mission as Marine infantrymen carry onto a helicopter the second of two wounded Taliban fighters captured minutes earlier, according to witnesses, in Marjah, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Wednesday February 17, 2010. (Image: AP)

Afghan children play football in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday, July 17, 2009. (Image: AP)

Newly trained female officers from the Afghan National Army sit in front seats as a new batch of officers attend their graduation ceremony at National Army's training center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, September 23, 2010. (Image: AP)

Afghan anti-al-Qaida fighters rest at a former al-Qaida base in the White Mountains near Tora Bora Wednesday December 19, 2001, behind a string of ammunition found after the retreat of al-Qaida members from the area. (Image: AP)

Afghan farmers harvest wheat outside Kabul, Afghanistan, June 24, 2010. (Image: AP)

An Afghan barber works on a customer in his shop as a portrait of Afghanistan national hero Ahmad Shah Massoud adorns its door in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, September 29, 2009. (Image: AP)

A woman poll worker waits for voters to arrive at a polling station in Kandahar, Afghanistan, September 18, 2005. Afghanistan held landmark parliamentary elections, the first in three decades. (Image: AP)

Airborne in a U.S. Army Task Force Pegasus helicopter, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. and flight medic Robert B. Cowdrey, of La Junta, Colo., gives medical care to an Afghan National Army soldier with a gunshot wound, during a medevac mission over Marjah, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Wednesday, February 17, 2010. (Image: AP)

Local girls look at U.N. workers unloading ballot kits from a U.N. helicopter in Ghumaipayan Mahnow village, some 410 kilometers (256 miles) northeast of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, October 4, 2004. By air is the only way to deliver the electoral material in the inaccessible areas of the Badakhshan province. (Image: AP)

A U.S. Army soldier from Scout Platoon 502 Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, looks at the body of a suspected Taliban IED emplacer who was killed in a coalition missile strike in Zhari district, Kandahar province, Sunday, October 10, 2010. The Scouts' mission was to support roadside bomb clearance efforts in the militant stronghold, the latest days-long phase of Operation Dragon Strike. (Image: AP)

Basera, 13, right, and Saira, 10, wait for their class to begin at Loy Ghar school, in the bombed-out carcass of the Kabul Theater in Afghanistan's capital, April 20, 2005. The bullet-riddled building has become a place of hope for more than 400 students looking to rebuild their lives after decades of war. Classrooms have sprung up near windows or where bombs have destroyed enough of the wall to allow in sunlight. (Image: AP)

Afghan militiamen join Afghan defense and security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Image: AP)