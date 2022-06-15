English
    In Pics | Sheep Fire rages in Southern California

    Authorities issued evacuation orders on June 13 for communities in the path of a wildfire that broke out over the weekend in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles and was burning toward populated areas.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
    The Sheep Fire, which erupted in the evening of June 11 in the Angeles National Forest, had burned across some 990 acres of brush and vegetation as of June 13. (Source: Reuters)
    A utility worker extinguishes a pole on fire at the Sheep Fire wildfire in Wrightwood, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
    The Sheep Fire wildfire burns through a forest on a hillside in Wrightwood, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
    The area has been left parched by an ongoing drought plaguing California and much of the U.S. Southwest. (Source: Reuters)
    Authorities issued evacuation orders on June 13 for communities in the path of a wildfire that broke out over the weekend in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles and was burning toward populated areas. (Source: Reuters)
    Residents watch part of the Sheep Fire wildfire burn through a forest on a hillside near their homes in Wrightwood, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
    The blaze was listed as only 5 percent contained as of Monday morning and the nearly 700 firefighters were hampered by flames burning in dense vegetation and steep terrain, fanned by erratic winds, fire managers said on tracking website InciWeb. (Source: Reuters)
    California has endured a string of devastating wildfires over the past several years as a lingering drought and warmer temperatures have left forest and grasslands bone dry. (Source: Reuters)
    Tags: #California #Sheep Fire #Slideshow #wildfire #World News
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 07:27 pm
