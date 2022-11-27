In Pics | Shanghai rises in protest as anger over China's Covid-19 curbs spreads

Moneycontrol News

Protests broke out in Shanghai in China as several residents in cities across the country angered by a deadly fire in a western city pushed back against heavy COVID-19 curbs after being three years into the pandemic. (Image Credits: AFP)On November 24, a fire killed 1o people in a high-rise building in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region. This has caused massive anger among the public as multiple internet users stated said the residents were unable to escape in time, given the building was locked in sections, which was denied by city officials. (Image Credit: AFP)People in Shanghai, the country's largest city and financial hub, gathered on November 26 night at the Wulumuqi Road for a protest that went on till the early hours of the next day. (Image: AFP)At one point a large group began shouting, "Down with the Chinese Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping, free Urumqi!", as per the witnesses and videos, in a rare public protest against the Chinese leadership. (Image Credits: AP)