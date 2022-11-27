English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    In Pics | Shanghai rises in protest as anger over China's Covid-19 curbs spreads

    Anger has been growing against the coronavirus restrictions after 10 people were killed in a fire in Urumqi. Protests are also a test of the zero-Covid policy as China sees a record spike in infections

    Moneycontrol News
    November 27, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST
    Protests broke out in the Shanghai city of China as several residents in cities of the country were angered by a deadly fire in western area, pushed back against heavy curbs due to COVID 19, about  after being 3 years into the pandemic.  Image Credits: AFP
    Protests broke out in Shanghai in China as several residents in cities across the country angered by a deadly fire in a western city pushed back against heavy COVID-19 curbs after being three years into the pandemic.  (Image Credits: AFP)
    On thursday, a fire killed 1o people in a high rise building in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region. This has caused massive anger amongst the public as multiple internet users stated that the residents were unable to escape in time given the building was locked in sections, which was denied by city officials.  Image Credits: AFP
    On November 24, a fire killed 1o people in a high-rise building in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region. This has caused massive anger among the public as multiple internet users stated said the residents were unable to escape in time, given the building was locked in sections, which was denied by city officials.  (Image Credit: AFP)
    People in Shanghai gathered together on Saturday night at the Wulumuqi Road for a protest that went on till the early hours of sunday. Image Credits: AFP
    People in Shanghai, the country's largest city and financial hub, gathered on November 26 night at the Wulumuqi Road for a protest that went on till the early hours of the next day. (Image: AFP)
    At one point a large group began shouting, "Down with the Chinese Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping, free Urumqi!", as per the  witnesses and videos, in a rare public protest against the Chinese leadership. Image Credits: AP
    At one point a large group began shouting, "Down with the Chinese Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping, free Urumqi!", as per the witnesses and videos, in a rare public protest against the Chinese leadership. (Image Credits: AP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #China #Covid-19 #outbreak #protests
    first published: Nov 27, 2022 04:05 pm