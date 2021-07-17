In Pics | Severe floods strike Germany, Belgium; over 150 dead as water recedes More than 150 people have died and dozens were missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse on July 15, 2021.
Associated Press
July 17, 2021 / 04:11 PM IST
German army soldiers work on flooded cars and a truck on a road in Erftstadt, Germany, on July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Two cars are next to a truck while another is under it on a road in Erftstadt, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Due to strong rain falls the small Erft river went over the banks causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Cars show up as the flood sinks on a road in Erftstadt, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The damaged castle, left, is seen in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A distroyed house is seen in Altenahr, western Germany. (AP Photo/Lino Mirgeler)
A road is covered with mud in Altenahr, western Germany. (AP Photo/Lino Mirgeler)
Two bridges at the river Ahr are blocked by rubble in Altenahr, western Germany. (AP Photo/Lino Mirgeler)
People carry their belongings past a broken road in Schuld, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A woman sorts through clothing in a shelter for residents after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi)
A woman is carried through a flooded street in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi)
People pass damaged belongings out of a house after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)