In pics | Senegal’s first female pro surfer takes to the waves to defy cultural norms

Sambe surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal. "I always think to myself, when I wake up in the morning, 'Khadjou, you've got something to do, you represent something everywhere in the world, you must go straight to the point, don't give up, whatever people say, whatever they say don't listen, go forward so that everybody can get up and believe they can surf." (Image: Reuters)