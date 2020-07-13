In pics | Search for life on Mars: Three spacecraft from US, China and UAE are set to head off to Red Planet

Mars has proved to be the graveyard for numerous missions. Spacecraft have blown up, burned up or crash-landed, with the casualty rate over the decades exceeding 50p percent. China's last attempt, in collaboration with Russia in 2011, ended in failure. Only the US has successfully put a spacecraft on Mars, doing it eight times. Two NASA landers are now operating there, InSight and Curiosity. Six other spacecraft are exploring the planet from orbit: three US, two European and one Indian. In this November 14, 2019 photo, a Mars lander is lifted during a test for its hovering, obstacle avoidance and deceleration capabilities at a facility at Huailai in China's Hebei province. The site outside Beijing simulated conditions on the Red Planet, where the pull of gravity is about one-third that of Earth. China will launch its Mars rover and an orbiter sometime around July 23, 2020, in a mission named Tianwen, or Questions for Heaven. (Image: AP Photo/Andy Wong)