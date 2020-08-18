In pics | Scars of Beirut blast victims capture the horrific moment

The explosion in Beirut on August 4 blew out windows for miles around and sent cascades of glass shards pouring onto the streets. The explosion caused widespread destruction, killed more than 170 people and injured thousands. The scars of the victims tell the tale of the horrific moment when a stockpile of explosive chemicals stored at Beirut’s port caught fire. This combo of photos taken between August 13 and August 16, shows people who got injured during the explosion. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)