In pics | Scars of Beirut blast victims capture the horrific moment

The scars of victims in Beirut explosion capture the horrific moment when every window shattered. Moneycontrol News The explosion in Beirut on August 4 blew out windows for miles around and sent cascades of glass shards pouring onto the streets. The explosion caused widespread destruction, killed more than 170 people and injured thousands. The scars of the victims tell the tale of the horrific moment when a stockpile of explosive chemicals stored at Beirut’s port caught fire. This combo of photos taken between August 13 and August 16, shows people who got injured during the explosion. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Yara Saeid, who got injured at her parents' apartment in the August 4 explosion that injured thousands, poses for a photograph in Beirut, Lebanon, August 13. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Hussein Haidar, who got injured at his office, poses for a photograph at his parents' house in Beirut, Lebanon, August 14. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Rainier Jreissati, who got injured at his home during the explosion, poses for a photograph at his house in Faraya, northeast of Beirut, Lebanon, August 16. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Clara Chammas, a psychologist and a health coach, who got injured at her apartment poses for a photograph at her parents' house in Beirut, Lebanon, August 14. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Tony Helou, who got injured at his apartment during the August 4 explosion, poses for a photograph at his apartment in Beirut, Lebanon, August 15. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Shady Rizk, network engineer, who got injured at his office during the explosion, poses for a photograph at his parents' house in Beirut, Lebanon, August 14. A haunting video he shot on his phone shows the column of smoke and his reflection in the glass window. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Angelique Sabounjian, who got injured at her office during the explosion poses for a photograph in Beirut, Lebanon, August 14. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Hassan Nabha, a computer and communication engineer, who got injured at his office during the explosion, poses for a photograph at his parents' house in Khaldeh, south of Beirut, Lebanon, August 15. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) First Published on Aug 18, 2020 03:27 pm