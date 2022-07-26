In Pics | Saudi Arabia’s crown prince unveils the designs of The Line in Neom

Moneycontrol News

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the designs and the plan of The Line project at Neom on July 25. The Line, a civilizational revolution that puts humans first, providing an unprecedented urban living experience while preserving the surrounding nature. (Source: NEOM)No roads, cars or emissions, it will run on 100 percent renewable energy and 95 percent of land will be preserved for nature. People's health and wellbeing will be prioritized over transportation and infrastructure, unlike traditional cities. Only 200 meters wide, but 170 kilometers long and 500 meters above sea level. (Source: NEOM)Crown Prince said, “At The Line’s launch last year, we committed to a civilizational revolution that puts humans first based on a radical change in urban planning. The designs revealed today for the city's vertically layered communities will challenge the traditional flat, horizontal cities and create a model for nature preservation and enhanced human livability. The Line will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today and will shine a light on alternative ways to live.” (Source: NEOM)Designed by world-leading architects to revitalize urban living, The Line is a city that offers a healthier and more sustainable way of life. (Source: NEOM)The Line will be an architectural marvel running in a straight line from the mountains of NEOM to the Red Sea. A city built to deliver a new future for humanity. (Source: NEOM)The Line will eventually accommodate 9 million residents and will be built on a footprint of 34 square kilometers, which is unheard of when compared to other cities of similar capacity. (Source: NEOM)The Line offers a new approach to urban design: The idea of layering city functions vertically while giving people the possibility of moving seamlessly in three dimensions (up, down or across) to access them is a concept referred to as Zero Gravity Urbanism. (Source: NEOM)The Line will have an outer mirror facade that will provide its unique character and allow even its small footprint to blend with nature, while the interior will be built to create extraordinary experiences and magical moments. It will be created by a team of world-renowned architects and engineers, led by NEOM, to develop this revolutionary concept for the city of the future. (Source: NEOM)