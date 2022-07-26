English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    In Pics | Saudi Arabia’s crown prince unveils the designs of The Line in Neom

    Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the designs and the plan of The Line project at Neom on July 25. The Line, a civilizational revolution that puts humans first, providing an unprecedented urban living experience while preserving the surrounding nature.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST
    Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the designs and the plan of The Line project at Neom on July 25. The Line, a civilizational revolution that puts humans first, providing an unprecedented urban living experience while preserving the surrounding nature. (Source: NEOM)
    Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the designs and the plan of The Line project at Neom on July 25. The Line, a civilizational revolution that puts humans first, providing an unprecedented urban living experience while preserving the surrounding nature. (Source: NEOM)
    No roads, cars or emissions, it will run on 100 percent renewable energy and 95 percent of land will be preserved for nature. People's health and wellbeing will be prioritized over transportation and infrastructure, unlike traditional cities. Only 200 meters wide, but 170 kilometers long and 500 meters above sea level. (Source: NEOM)
    No roads, cars or emissions, it will run on 100 percent renewable energy and 95 percent of land will be preserved for nature. People's health and wellbeing will be prioritized over transportation and infrastructure, unlike traditional cities. Only 200 meters wide, but 170 kilometers long and 500 meters above sea level. (Source: NEOM)
    Crown Prince said, “At The Line’s launch last year, we committed to a civilizational revolution that puts humans first based on a radical change in urban planning. The designs revealed today for the city's vertically layered communities will challenge the traditional flat, horizontal cities and create a model for nature preservation and enhanced human livability. The Line will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today and will shine a light on alternative ways to live.” (Source: NEOM)
    Crown Prince said, “At The Line’s launch last year, we committed to a civilizational revolution that puts humans first based on a radical change in urban planning. The designs revealed today for the city's vertically layered communities will challenge the traditional flat, horizontal cities and create a model for nature preservation and enhanced human livability. The Line will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today and will shine a light on alternative ways to live.” (Source: NEOM)
    Designed by world-leading architects to revitalize urban living, The Line is a city that offers a healthier and more sustainable way of life. (Source: NEOM)
    Designed by world-leading architects to revitalize urban living, The Line is a city that offers a healthier and more sustainable way of life. (Source: NEOM)
    The Line will be an architectural marvel running in a straight line from the mountains of NEOM to the Red Sea. A city built to deliver a new future for humanity. (Source: NEOM)
    The Line will be an architectural marvel running in a straight line from the mountains of NEOM to the Red Sea. A city built to deliver a new future for humanity. (Source: NEOM)
    The Line will eventually accommodate 9 million residents and will be built on a footprint of 34 square kilometers, which is unheard of when compared to other cities of similar capacity. (Source: NEOM)
    The Line will eventually accommodate 9 million residents and will be built on a footprint of 34 square kilometers, which is unheard of when compared to other cities of similar capacity. (Source: NEOM)
    The Line offers a new approach to urban design: The idea of layering city functions vertically while giving people the possibility of moving seamlessly in three dimensions (up, down or across) to access them is a concept referred to as Zero Gravity Urbanism. (Source: NEOM)
    The Line offers a new approach to urban design: The idea of layering city functions vertically while giving people the possibility of moving seamlessly in three dimensions (up, down or across) to access them is a concept referred to as Zero Gravity Urbanism. (Source: NEOM)
    The Line will have an outer mirror facade that will provide its unique character and allow even its small footprint to blend with nature, while the interior will be built to create extraordinary experiences and magical moments. It will be created by a team of world-renowned architects and engineers, led by NEOM, to develop this revolutionary concept for the city of the future. (Source: NEOM)
    The Line will have an outer mirror facade that will provide its unique character and allow even its small footprint to blend with nature, while the interior will be built to create extraordinary experiences and magical moments. It will be created by a team of world-renowned architects and engineers, led by NEOM, to develop this revolutionary concept for the city of the future. (Source: NEOM)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Mohammed bin Salman #NEOM #Saudi Arabia #Slideshow #The Line #World News
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 03:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.