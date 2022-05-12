 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosWorld

In Pics | Russia's invasion of Ukraine from above

Reuters
May 12, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST

Apartment blocks have been reduced to rubble and nearly 10 million people have been displaced in Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

(Image: Reuters)

Destroyed houses are pictured in Vilhivka village, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 11. (Image: Reuters) Emergency management specialists remove debris of a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 11. (Image: Reuters) Destroyed houses are pictured in Vilhivka village, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 11. (Image: Reuters) A view shows a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 11. (Image: Reuters)
Emergency management specialists remove debris of a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 11. (Image: Reuters) A destroyed residential area is seen after Russian shelling, amid their invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine May 7. (Image: Reuters) A hole is seen at the site where a missile strike hit a residential area, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 7. (Image: Reuters) A destroyed residential area is seen after Russian shelling, amid their invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine May 7. (Image: Reuters)
Local residents stand by a destroyed Russian tank, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near Irpin, Ukraine May 6. (Image: Reuters) A view shows a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 5. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
TAGS: #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Slideshow #Ukriane #World News
first published: May 12, 2022 02:42 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.