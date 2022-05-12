English
    In Pics | Russia's invasion of Ukraine from above

    Apartment blocks have been reduced to rubble and nearly 10 million people have been displaced in Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

    Reuters
    May 12, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    Destroyed houses are pictured in Vilhivka village, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 11. (Image: Reuters)
    Emergency management specialists remove debris of a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 11. (Image: Reuters)
    Destroyed houses are pictured in Vilhivka village, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 11. (Image: Reuters)
    A view shows a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 11. (Image: Reuters)
    Emergency management specialists remove debris of a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 11. (Image: Reuters)
    A destroyed residential area is seen after Russian shelling, amid their invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine May 7. (Image: Reuters)
    A hole is seen at the site where a missile strike hit a residential area, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 7. (Image: Reuters)
    A destroyed residential area is seen after Russian shelling, amid their invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine May 7. (Image: Reuters)
    Local residents stand by a destroyed Russian tank, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near Irpin, Ukraine May 6. (Image: Reuters)
    A view shows a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 5. (Image: Reuters)
    first published: May 12, 2022 02:42 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.