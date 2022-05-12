In Pics | Russia's invasion of Ukraine from above

Destroyed houses are pictured in Vilhivka village, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 11. (Image: Reuters)

Emergency management specialists remove debris of a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 11. (Image: Reuters)

Destroyed houses are pictured in Vilhivka village, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 11. (Image: Reuters)

A view shows a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 11. (Image: Reuters)

Emergency management specialists remove debris of a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 11. (Image: Reuters)

A destroyed residential area is seen after Russian shelling, amid their invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine May 7. (Image: Reuters)

A hole is seen at the site where a missile strike hit a residential area, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 7. (Image: Reuters)

A destroyed residential area is seen after Russian shelling, amid their invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine May 7. (Image: Reuters)

Local residents stand by a destroyed Russian tank, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near Irpin, Ukraine May 6. (Image: Reuters)