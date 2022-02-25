In Pics | Russian attack shatters normality in Ukraine

Ukrainians’ uneasy efforts at normality were shattered on February 24. A Russian attack, after weeks of warnings, had hit home. (Image: AP)

Smoke rose from cities, even well away from the country’s east, where conflict has simmered for years. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (Image: AP)

A missile fragment pierced the ceiling of an apartment. (Image: AP)

For many, panic set in, and cars flocked to fuel stations or fled from the grey and drizzly capital, Kyiv. (Image: AP)

People with luggage took shelter in the subway, unsure of where to go. (Image: AP)

People try to get onto buses to leave Kyiv, Ukraine. Others clung to routine, with irritation. “I’m not afraid. I’m going to work. The only unusual thing is that you can’t find a taxi,” one Kyiv resident complained, even as air raid sirens wailed. (Image: AP)

A woman reacts as she waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: AP)

A Ukrainian policeman walks on a platform backdropped by people waiting for a Kiev bound train in Kostiantynivka, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. (Image: AP)

A woman holds her baby as she gets on a bus leaving Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: AP)