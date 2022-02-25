English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    In Pics | Russian attack shatters normality in Ukraine

    Ukrainians’ uneasy efforts at normality were shattered on February 24, after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

    Associated Press
    February 25, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST
    Ukrainians’ uneasy efforts at normality were shattered on February 24. A Russian attack, after weeks of warnings, had hit home. (Image: AP)
    Ukrainians’ uneasy efforts at normality were shattered on February 24. A Russian attack, after weeks of warnings, had hit home. (Image: AP)
    Smoke rose from cities, even well away from the country’s east, where conflict has simmered for years. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (Image: AP)
    Smoke rose from cities, even well away from the country’s east, where conflict has simmered for years. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (Image: AP)
    A missile fragment pierced the ceiling of an apartment. (Image: AP)
    A missile fragment pierced the ceiling of an apartment. (Image: AP)
    For many, panic set in, and cars flocked to fuel stations or fled from the gray and drizzly capital, Kyiv. (Image: AP)
    For many, panic set in, and cars flocked to fuel stations or fled from the grey and drizzly capital, Kyiv. (Image: AP)
    People with luggage took shelter in the subway, unsure of where to go. (Image: AP)
    People with luggage took shelter in the subway, unsure of where to go. (Image: AP)
    People try to get onto buses to leave Kyiv, Ukraine. Others clung to routine, with irritation. “I’m not afraid. I’m going to work. The only unusual thing is that you can’t find a taxi,” one Kyiv resident complained, even as air raid sirens wailed. (Image: AP)
    People try to get onto buses to leave Kyiv, Ukraine. Others clung to routine, with irritation. “I’m not afraid. I’m going to work. The only unusual thing is that you can’t find a taxi,” one Kyiv resident complained, even as air raid sirens wailed. (Image: AP)
    A woman reacts as she waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: AP)
    A woman reacts as she waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: AP)
    A Ukrainian policeman walks on a platform backdropped by people waiting for a Kiev bound train in Kostiantynivka, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. (Image: AP)
    A Ukrainian policeman walks on a platform backdropped by people waiting for a Kiev bound train in Kostiantynivka, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. (Image: AP)
    A woman holds her baby as she gets on a bus leaving Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: AP)
    A woman holds her baby as she gets on a bus leaving Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: AP)
    People try to get into a bus as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: AP)
    People try to get into a bus as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: AP)
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Slideshow #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 01:26 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.