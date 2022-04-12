In Pics | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Exhumed bodies on outskirts of Kyiv

The gruesome task of exhuming the bodies of Ukrainian victims from mass graves in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv was underway on April 11.
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a house after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)
Ukrainian tanks move down a street in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)
Embers smoulder on a bed as firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a house after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)
Firefighters clear the debris and search for bodies under the rubble of a building hit weeks ago by a Russian attack after receiving reports of a smell emerging from the area, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)
A man walks with a bicycle next to a truck that carries black bags with corpses of people killed during the war with Russia and exhumed from a mass grave for investigations in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)
A boy walks by unexploded Russian shells in the village of Andriyivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)
People walk down a street near a building damaged by shelling in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)
Forensic scientists and police inspect dead bodies of local residents after removing them from a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)
Local residents stand atop of a Russian tank damaged during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)
Residents stand outside their apartments as shops burn after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)
A man walks past a storage place for burned armed vehicles and cars, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)