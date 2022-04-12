In Pics | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Exhumed bodies on outskirts of Kyiv

Associated Press

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a house after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)Ukrainian tanks move down a street in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)Embers smoulder on a bed as firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a house after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)Firefighters clear the debris and search for bodies under the rubble of a building hit weeks ago by a Russian attack after receiving reports of a smell emerging from the area, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)A man walks with a bicycle next to a truck that carries black bags with corpses of people killed during the war with Russia and exhumed from a mass grave for investigations in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)A boy walks by unexploded Russian shells in the village of Andriyivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)People walk down a street near a building damaged by shelling in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)Forensic scientists and police inspect dead bodies of local residents after removing them from a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)Local residents stand atop of a Russian tank damaged during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)Residents stand outside their apartments as shops burn after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)A man walks past a storage place for burned armed vehicles and cars, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 11. (Image: AP)