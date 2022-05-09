In Pics | Russia marks WWII victory with military parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended Moscow's Victory Day Parade on May, marking the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. (Image: AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cast Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies. Speaking at a military parade on May 9 marking the World War II victory over the Nazis, Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine. (Image: AFP)

He said that the campaign in Ukraine was a timely and necessary move to ward off a potential aggression. He added that the Russian troops were fighting for the country’s security in Ukraine and observed a minute of silence to honor the troops who fell in combat. (Image: AFP)

Impeccably straight columns of soldiers marched through Red Square on May 9 as they do every year on Victory Day. Tanks, armored personnel carriers and transports carrying huge intercontinental ballistic missiles rattled across the paving stones. This year’s observance of Russia’s most important patriotic holiday carried exceptional weight. (Image: AP)

Russian Army orchestra march after the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia. (Image: AP)

People walk after the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 9. (Image: AP)

The annual show in Red Square commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany has become so ritualized that one year’s parade is barely distinguishable from others. (Image: AP)

Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia. (Image: AP)

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes to his soldiers as he is driven along Red Square in the Aurus Senat car during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia. (Image: AP)

Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missile rolls during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II. (Image: AP)

Russian self-propelled artillery vehicles roll during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II. (Image: AP)

People carry a portrait of former Soviet leader Josef Stalin, center left, portraits of Soviet leaders and relatives who fought in World War II, Russian and Soviet flags, during the Immortal Regiment march in Ulan-Ude, the regional capital of Buryatia, a region near the Russia-Mongolia border, Russia, May 9. (Image: AP)

Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day military parade in Ulan-Ude, the regional capital of Buryatia, a region near the Russia-Mongolia border, Russia, May 9, marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II. (Image: AP)

People carry portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment march in Ulan-Ude, the regional capital of Buryatia, a region near the Russia-Mongolia border, Russia. (Image: AP)