In Pics | Russia launches military attack in Ukraine

Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attacks on Ukraine on February 24, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (Image: Reuters)

Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of a military operation that could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government and threaten the post-Cold War balance on the continent. (Image: AP)

Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that fell in the street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv. (Image: Reuters)

Smoke is seen coming out of a military installation near the airport, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24. (Image: Reuters)

People inspect the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (Image: AP)

A flame is seen from an area near the Dnieper river in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (Image: AP)

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24. Ukraine border guards report the first death and say Russia's ground forces have crossed into Ukraine from several directions. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine today with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. (Image: AFP)

Ukrainian tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24. (Image: Reuters)