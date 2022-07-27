English
    In Pics | Rock of ages: Rare 170-carat pink diamond found in Anglo's Lulo

    "The Lulo Rose" is believed to be one of the largest pink rough diamonds recovered in the last 300 years

    Moneycontrol News
    July 27, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
    Lucapa Diamond Company on July 27 announced the recovery of an historic 170 carat pink diamond in Angola. (Source: Lucapa)
    Lucapa Diamond Company Limited, Endiama E.P. and Rosas and Petalas, partners in Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (“SML”) announced the recovery of the rare pink Type IIa diamond from the Lulo alluvial mine. (Source: Lucapa)
    It is believed to be one of the largest pink rough diamonds ever recovered globally in the last three hundred years. The diamond has been named “The Lulo Rose”. (Source: Lucapa)
    The Lulo concession boasts the two largest recorded diamonds recovered in Angola, the largest being the 404 carat “4th February Stone”. (Source: Lucapa)
    This historical pink diamond is the 5th largest diamond and is the 27th +100 carat recovered to date on the Lulo concession. (Source: Lucapa)
    The diamond will be sold via international tender to be conducted by Sodiam E.P, the Angolan State Diamond Marketing Company. (Source: Lucapa)
