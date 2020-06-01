In pics | Robots to reshape post coronavirus world

As the coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc across the world, many restaurants, malls and hospitals are using robots, which will ensure the social distancing rules are followed. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/15 As the coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc across the world, many restaurants, malls and hospitals are using robots, which will ensure the social distancing rules are followed. Once the lockdown ends, a human touch may make people cringe with fear and a waiter clearing the table may stress a customer. This can only be relieved by a soothing brush with plastic. (Image: Reuters) 2/15 A man, wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus, looks at a robot built with software to check body temperature and face mask wearing recognition at the UZA University Hospital during the partial lifting of coronavirus lockdown regulations in Antwerp, Belgium, on May 29. The robot functions were displayed for the media before being deployed in coming weeks. (Image: AP) 3/15 Robots, for serving purposes or for collecting dirty dishes, advance as part of a try-out of measures to respect social distancing and help curb the spread of the COVID-19 at the Hu family's Royal Palace restaurant in Renesse, south-western Netherlands, on May 27. (Image: AP) 4/15 Leah Hu demonstrates use of robots for serving purposes or for collecting dirty dishes as part of a try-out of measures to respect social distancing and help curb the spread of the COVID-19 at the family's Royal Palace restaurant in Renesse, south-western Netherlands, on May 27. (Image: AP) 5/15 Leah Hu uses a tablet to demonstrate the use of a robot for serving purposes or for collecting dirty dishes at the family's Royal Palace restaurant in Renesse, south-western Netherlands. (Image: AP) 6/15 Owners Shu Lei Hu (left), and her husband Shao Song Hu (right), demonstrate the use of robots for serving purposes or for collecting dirty dishes at the family's Royal Palace restaurant in Renesse, south-western Netherlands. (Image: AP) 7/15 Two shiny white-and-red robots glide across the dining floor where, once the restaurant reopens, they will be serving Chinese and Indonesian specialties. Their duties will include greeting customers, serving drinks and dishes and returning used glasses and crockery. It’s unclear whether diners will be expected to tip. (Image: AP) 8/15 Customers wait at a cafe where a robot takes orders, makes coffee and brings drinks straight to customers is being used in Daejeon, South Korea. (Image: Reuters) 9/15 A robot that takes orders, makes coffee and brings the drinks straight to customers is seen in a cafe in Daejeon, South Korea, on May 25. (Image: Reuters) 10/15 Robots that take orders, make coffee and bring the drinks straight to customers are charged in a cafe in Daejeon, South Korea, on May 25. (Image: Reuters) 11/15 A customer picks up her drink at a cafe where a robot that takes orders, makes coffee and brings the drinks straight to customers is being used in Daejeon, South Korea, on May 25. (Image: Reuters) 12/15 An autonomous mobile robot that disinfects surfaces with ultraviolet light, known as Sunburst UV Bot, is deployed at Northpoint City shopping mall amid the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore on May 20. (Image: Reuters) 13/15 A Starship delivery robot waits outside a bar for orders to come in amid the coronavirus outbreak in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 15. (Image: Reuters) 14/15 A woman uses a sanitising hand gel from a four-legged dog robot called ‘K9’ at the Central World department store after the Thai government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok on May 17. (Image: Reuters) 15/15 A mobile robot designed to measure body temperatures and provide live thermal images moves through a corridor of the Siam Paragon, an upmarket shopping mall in Bangkok, on May 19. Shopping malls in Thailand have introduced new sanitation and safety measures to ensure shoppers' confidence with extra screening, social distancing, location tracking, temperature scanning robots, and disinfecting drones since recently reopening. (Image: AP) First Published on Jun 1, 2020 08:04 pm