In Pics | RIP Queen Elizabeth II — looking back at her spectacular life

Moneycontrol News

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch and the nation’s figure head for seven decades, breathed her last on September 7. She was 96 years old.The deceased Queen of England had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace had called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.Elizabeth II had been the Queen of Britain and more than a dozen other countries since 1952, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and earlier this year marked her 70th year on the throne with four days of national celebrations in June.Elizabeth became the UK’s longest-serving monarch in 2015, when she surpassed the record of Queen Victoria, who had ruled from 1837 to 1901.She became monarch at a time when Britain retained much of its empire. It was emerging from the ravages of World War II, with food rationing still in force and class and privilege still dominant in society.