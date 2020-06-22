In pics | RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani among top-10 billionaires, check who world's richest person is

Asia’s richest man and Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani is now among the world’s top-10 billionaires. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has made it to the ninth spot on Bloomberg Billionaires Index list. As of June 22, with the increase of $5.8 billion to his net worth in the same time in 2019, his net worth now stands at $64.5 billion. Let’s have a look at the top-10 richest people in the world, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Rank 10 | Francoise Bettencourt Meyers | Net worth: $62 billion | Company: L’Oreal | Country: France. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Rank 9 | Mukesh Ambani | Net worth: $64.5 billion | Company: Reliance Industries | Country: India. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Rank 8 | Sergey Brin | Net worth: $66 billion | Company: Google | Country: United States. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Rank 7 | Larry Page | Net worth: $68.1 billion | Company: Google | Country: United States. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Rank 6 | Steve Ballmer | Net worth: $70.5 billion | Company: LA Clippers | Country: United States. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Rank 5 | Warren Buffett | Net worth: $71.5 billion | Company: Berkshire Hathaway | Country: United States. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Rank 4 | Bernard Arnault | Net worth: $87.4 billion | Company: LVMH | Country: France. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Rank 3 | Mark Zuckerberg | Net worth: $90.6 billion | Company: Facebook | Country: United States. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Rank 2 | Bill Gates | Net worth: $112 billion | Company: Microsoft | Country: United States. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Rank 1 | Jeff Bezos | Net worth: $160 billion | Company: Amazon | Country: United States. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 22, 2020 02:54 pm