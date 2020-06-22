In pics | RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani among top-10 billionaires, check who world's richest person is

Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has made it to the ninth spot on Bloomberg Billionaires Index list. As of June 22, with the increase of $5.8 billion to his net worth in the same time in 2019, his net worth now stands at $64.5 billion. Let’s have a look at the top-10 richest people in the world, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. (Image: Reuters)