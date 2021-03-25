English
In Pics | Restoring Brazil's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue

Rio de Janeiro's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue is restored ahead of its 90th year atop Corcovado Mountain.

Reuters
March 25, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST
Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, checks the statue's arm, as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24. (Image: Reuters)
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during its restoration as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24. (Image: Reuters)
Workers climb the Christ the Redeemer statue for restoration, as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24. (Image: Reuters)
A worker prepares to climb the Christ the Redeemer statue for restoration, as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24. (Image: Reuters)
People visit the Christ the Redeemer statue during the statue's restoration, as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24. (Image: Reuters)
Workers climb the Christ the Redeemer statue for restoration, as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24. (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #Brazil #Christ the Redeemer #Slideshow #World News
first published: Mar 25, 2021 03:23 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.