In pics: Republican party convention wraps up with opera, fireworks

President Donald Trump wrapped up his speech closing out the RNC by recounting the achievements of the nation’s pioneers and pledging to forge achievements in energy development, technological advancement and space exploration, including putting the first woman on the moon.
The Republican National Convention — the first political convention ever held at the White House — has ended with opera and fireworks.
President Donald Trump wrapped up his speech closing out the RNC on Thursday by recounting the achievements of the nation’s pioneers and pledging to forge achievements in energy development, technological advancement and space exploration, including putting the first woman on the moon.
Trump’s speech was punctuated by musical selections including “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and fireworks display on the National Mall, with some of the fireworks spelling out “Trump” and “2020.” Opera singer Christopher Macchio also performed from the Blue Room balcony.
During his Republican National Convention remarks Thursday, Trump claimed that “hundreds of thousands of more Americans” would have died if his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, had been in office during the pandemic.
Senior adviser and daughter of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump says her father doesn’t surrender his beliefs to score points with the political elite. She says the working men and women of America are the only elites he cares about scoring points with.
Republican Jeff Van Drew, R-New Jersey's 2nd district, speaks at a campaign rally in Wildwood.
President Donald Trump says former vice president Joe Biden “is not the savior of America’s soul,” and “if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness.”
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 12:17 pm