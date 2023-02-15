In Pics | Remains of a 5000 year-old pub discovered in Iraq

1/4

Moneycontrol News

In southern Iraq, archaeologists have uncovered the remains of a 5000 year old tavern. The US-Italian team found in these ruins of ancient Lagash, which was already known to have been one of the first urban centres of the Sumerian civilization of ancient Iraq. (Image credits: AFP)A joint team from the University of Pisa, and the university of Pennsylvania discovered in these ruins, the remains of a primitive refrigeration system, a large oven as well as benches for diners and about 150 serving bowls. (Image Credits: AFP)Fish and animal bones were found in the bowls. Project director Holly Pittman commented on the occasion."So we've got the refrigerator, we've got the hundreds of vessels ready to be served, benches where people would sit... and behind the refrigerator is an oven that would have been used... for cooking food," he told AFP."What we understand this thing to be is a place where people -- regular people -- could come to eat and that is not domestic," stated the project manager. "We call it a tavern because beer is by far the most common drink, even more than water, for the Sumerians", she said, noting that in one of the temples excavated in the area "there was a beer recipe that was found on a cuneiform tablet," she added. Image credits: CNN