In Pics | Remains of a 5000 year-old pub discovered in Iraq

1/4 In southern Iraq, archaeologists have uncovered the remains of a 5000 year old tavern. The US-Italian team found in these ruins of ancient Lagash, which was already known to have been one of the first urban centres of the Sumerian civilization of ancient Iraq. (Image credits: AFP)

2/4 A joint team from the University of Pisa, and the university of Pennsylvania discovered in these ruins, the remains of a primitive refrigeration system, a large oven as well as benches for diners and about 150 serving bowls. (Image Credits: AFP)

3/4 Fish and animal bones were found in the bowls. Project director Holly Pittman commented on the occasion."So we've got the refrigerator, we've got the hundreds of vessels ready to be served, benches where people would sit... and behind the refrigerator is an oven that would have been used... for cooking food," he told AFP.