    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    In Pics | Protests in France after President pushes for pension reforms

    Protests in France took over multiple cities when Emmanuel Macron, the President hiked the retirement age from 62 to 64.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
    Emmanuel Macron, the current President of France and his government on March 16 rammed a pension that reform via the parliament that had no vote. This led to angry protests in Paris as well as multiple other cities and more turmoil in the legislature. Image Credits: Reuters
    1/4
    The passage of legislation to hike the age of retirement from 62 to 64 without a majority by the use of a special constitutional power was carried out. The senate adopted the bill but there was reluctance from the right wing opposition MPs to side with the President meant that the government faced defeat in the lower house. Image credits: Reuters
    2/4
    "We can't take the risk of seeing 175 hours of parliamentary debate come to nothing," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told MPs, whilst announcing the move amid protests from opposition MPs who also sang the national anthem. Image Credits: Reuters
    3/4
    "It's a total failure for the government," far-right leader Marine Le Pen told reporters. "From the beginning the government fooled itself into thinking it had a majority." As per the polls, two-thirds of French people oppose the pension overhaul. "When a president has no majority in the country, no majority in the National Assembly, he must withdraw his bill," added Socialist Party chief Olivier Faure. Image Credits: Reuters
    4/4
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #France #Paris #Pension #protests
    first published: Mar 17, 2023 11:43 am