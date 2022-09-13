In Pics| Princeton University ranked best national varsity in US; check others on the top 10 list

A look at the fees, acceptance rate and other details of the top 10 national universities of the United States, as ranked by US News & World Report.
Princeton University:
A private university founded in 1746 and located in Princeton, New Jersey. It is ranked #1 in the list of top 10 national universities in the United States, released by US News and World Report
for the academic year 2022-23. The acceptance rate stands at four percent, and the cost of tuition and fee stands at $57,410. A score of 1460 to 1570 in the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) or an (American College Training) ACT score of 33 to 35 is required for admission.
#2 Massachusetts Institute of Technology:
The second on the list is the Cambridge-based Massachusets Institute of Technology, a private institute founded in the year 1816. The acceptance rate at MIT stands at 7.3 percent, and the average SAT score of students is between 1500–1570. The cost of tuition and fees was stated as $57,986.
#3 Harvard University:
Three varsities have tied for the third position, including the prestigious Harvard, the private varsity located in Cambridge and founded back in 1636. The acceptance rate stands at five percent. There's no absolute SAT requirement at Harvard, but it takes a score of 1460 to have a chance at being considered. The tuition and fees charge is $57,261, as per the report.
Stanford University:
The private varsity dating back to 1885 has tied for the third position in the list. The acceptance rate at Stanford stands at 5.2 percent. Stanford's SAT score lies between 1440 and 1550. The cost of tuition and fees was reported as $56,169.
#5 Yale University:
Founded in 1701, Yale is a private university located in New Haven, Connecticut. It has also tied for the third rank in the best national universities list released by US News & World Report. Yale's acceptance rate stands at 6.5 percent, and the cost of tuition and fees was stated to be $62,250. There is no minimum SAT score required for admission, but average scores fall in the high 700s.
#6 University of Chicago:
It is a private university founded in 1890, and is located in Chicago, Illinois. It is ranked at the sixth position. The acceptance rate stands at 7.3 percent. To have the best shot of getting in, you should have an 1570 SAT or a 35 ACT. It costs $62,940 for a year's tuition and fees.
#7 Johns Hopkins University:
The private varsity, based in Baltimore, Maryland, was founded in 1876. It ranks seventh in the list of best national varsities, and has an acceptance rate of 11.1 percent. The average SAT score of successful applicants is 1470 on a scale of 1600. The admitted students will have to pay $60,480 for the the year's tuition and fees.
#8 University of Pennsylvania:
It is a private institution that was founded in 1740 and is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is ranked #7 (tied), and has an acceptance rate of nine percent. The SAT score must be 1560 or higher. The cost of tuition and fees was stated as $63,452.
#9 California Institute of Technology:
Founded in 1891, the private institution is located in Pasadena, California. It is ranked at the ninth position. The varsity's acceptance rate stands at 6.7 percent, and it does not consider SAT or ACT testing. The admitted students will have to bear an expense of $60,864. for their annual tuition and fees.
#10 Duke University:
It is a private institution that was founded in 1838 and located in Durham, North Carolina. It is ranked at the tenth spot on the list. The acceptance rate at the varsity stands at 7.7 percent. Students require an SAT score between 1480 and 1570 or an ACT score of 33 and 35. The cost of tuition and fees was reported as $63,054.