In pics | Pride Parade 2020: A look at the 50th anniversary celebrations worldwide amid COVID-19

Hundreds of participants rally during the "Taiwan Pride March for the World!" at Liberty Square at the CKS Memorial Hall in Taipei on June 28 as a solidarity with countries unable to hold LGBTQ celebration.
June 28 this year marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots with the march, the first Gay Pride march in US history. But, this year amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus, many Pride parades were cancelled. London, which normally hosts one of the biggest Pride events in the world, celebrated the event online. Despite the postponement of the annual parade due to the virus, swarms of demonstrators gathered to protest for Black Trans Lives Matter and in tribute to the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. (Image: Reuters)
Taiwan was one of the few countries across the world to host the pride march. Hundreds of participants rallied during the "Taiwan Pride March for the World!" at Liberty Square at the CKS Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, June 28. (Image: AP)
People dancing during the "Taiwan Pride Parade for the World" rally in Taipei, Taiwan, June 28. (Image: Reuters)
People took part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Jerusalem June 28. (Image: Reuters)
A demonstrator wears a face mask during a joint LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter march in New York City, US, June 28. (Image: Reuters)
A costumed participant joins other protesters as he and several other people stand on the ledge of a building to get some shade and a better view of the crowd during a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality on June 28, in New York. (Image: AP)
People take part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus fears, at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 28. (Image: Reuters)
A protester holds a placard during a demonstration held by Madrid's Critical Pride platform, amid COVID-19 in central Madrid, Spain, June 28. (Image: Reuters)
A man wearing rainbow wings and a rainbow-coloured mask claps as he participates in a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, June 28, 2020, in New York. The march commemorated the 50th anniversary of Pride. New York's massive Pride parade cancelled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. (Image: AP)
Demonstrators hold a banner at the start of a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, June 28, in New York. (Image: AP)
A person wearing rainbow-coloured wings and a matching rainbow-coloured tee-shirt walks through the street during a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality on June 28, in New York. (Image: AP)
People hold placards as they participate in the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) pride march in London, Britain, June 27. (Image: Reuters)
San Francisco Mayor London Breed (centre right) raises a pink torch that arrived by a procession from Oakland, Calif at a ceremony to light LED lights shaped in the formation of a pink triangle atop Twin Peaks during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco, June 27. As San Francisco Pride turns 50 without its signature parade down Market Street and Civic Centre party due to the coronavirus pandemic, LGBTQ individuals and their allies are marking the milestone in other ways. (Image: AP)
In this June 26 photo, provided by the Office of NY Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is shown lit in colours of Transgender Flag observing the 50th anniversary of LGBTQ Pride. The bridge spans the Hudson River, connecting Tarrytown and Nyack, NY On June 26, Governor Cuomo announced that state landmarks will be lit in honour of anniversary of Pride event. (Don Pollard/The Office of New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)
A rainbow light display illuminates the night sky in the West Village near The Stonewall Inn, the birthplace of the gay rights movement, June 27, in New York. The light installation was presented by Kind snack foods to mark what would have been the 50th anniversary of the NYC Pride March, which is cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)
A participant flutters a rainbow flag at the Angel of Independence monument although the Mexican LGBT community called for an online gay pride celebration as a protective measure amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Mexico City, Mexico June 27. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 05:18 pm