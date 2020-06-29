In pics | Pride Parade 2020: A look at the 50th anniversary celebrations worldwide amid COVID-19

June 28 this year marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots with the march, the first Gay Pride march in US history. But, this year amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus, many Pride parades were cancelled. London, which normally hosts one of the biggest Pride events in the world, celebrated the event online. Despite the postponement of the annual parade due to the virus, swarms of demonstrators gathered to protest for Black Trans Lives Matter and in tribute to the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. (Image: Reuters)