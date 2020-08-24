In pics | Portable pool helps escape heat while staying at home in Spanish summer amid coronavirus pandemic

Portable pools have turned out to be a great option to escape heat while staying at home in Spanish summer amid coronavirus pandemic Moneycontrol News As pretty much everywhere else, the coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for Spaniards. For many, of those furloughed or out of business, it has also meant less income and no ways to afford a holiday to escape the sweltering temperatures of the Spanish summer. Searching for a solution to keep cool, portable pools have become the newest fad, taking over backyards, terraces, communal patios and even the streets of Seville in the country's south. (Image: AP/Laura Leon) Two people sit in a plastic pool in Seville, Spain on August 19. Isabel says that "it is terrible as we have to live but my son has Down syndrome and he has a COVID-19 risk profile so we can't go to the public pool". (Image: AP/Laura Leon) Luisa swims with her dog Oscar in a plastic pool in Seville, Spain on August 16. They have had the pool for several years. (Image: AP/Laura Leon) Conchi Moreno and Juan Carlos Morales bathe in a portable plastic pool in the community association patio in Seville on August 14. The pool sits next to the entrance of their flat and they decided to buy it because they are scared to go to the public pool or the beach due to the ongoing pandemic. (Image: AP/Laura Leon) Javier Salcedo swims in a portable plastic pool as his wife Irene Blanco sunbathes in their garden in Seville, Spain on August 13. (Image: AP/Laura Leon) A big plastic float sits on the table of the porch of the home of Javier Salcedo and Irene Blanco in Seville, on August 13. The float is too big for the pool but they weren't very sure about the size because it was the first time they had bought a plastic pool. Javier says "I decided to buy it second hand and after a week all the pools were sold out. I could see that would happen". (Image: AP/Laura Leon) Ricardo D'hont swims in a neighbor’s plastic portable pool in Seville, Spain on August 11. The owners of the pool said that they would have never bought the portable pool but due to the coronavirus they can’t go to the beach or to other pools. (Image: AP/Laura Leon) A big inflatable flamingo floats in a plastic portable pool in a private patio in Seville, Spain on August 11. Maria Luque bought the pool "because I have problems with my back and couldn't go to the gym in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic". (Image: AP/Laura Leon) A group of young girls enjoy themselves in a portable plastic pool on a private patio in Seville, Spain on August 11. (Image: AP/Laura Leon) Manuel Caballos lays on the grass as Esperanza Lafrance swims in a plastic portable pool in the garden of their home in Seville, Spain on August 11. Caballos had to cancel his vacation due the restrictions of the coronavirus so bought a portable pool as it is crucial to withstand the heat in the city. (Image: AP/Laura Leon) Lita Gomez drinks a glass of wine as she bathes in her new plastic jacuzzi in the garden of her home in Seville, Spain on August 9. She always thought that it was a very stupid idea to have a pool in such small garden like her neighbors have, but now in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic this is the best way to tackle the unbearable heat. (Image: AP/Laura Leon) Two young girls play in a portable plastic pool in the garden of a home in Seville, on August 5. The owner Barbara Larraneta bought it "like a lot of people in this city because of the heat, the coronavirus and the lack of certainty about the summer and the restrictions". (Image: AP/Laura Leon) First Published on Aug 24, 2020 03:25 pm