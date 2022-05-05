In Pics | PM Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris during 3-nation European tour

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on May 4 on the final leg of his three-nation European tour, which included Germany and Denmark. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)He was welcomed at the Elysee Palace in Paris by the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. The French foreign, defence and finance ministers also attended the discussions that focused on the Ukrainian crisis and the challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (Image: AP)Prime Minister Modi will be among the first few world leaders to meet President Macron after his re-election last week. The meeting between the two leaders will set a more ambitious agenda for the strategic partnership, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)His visit comes during the French presidency of the European Union. It also coincides with the 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France. It was Modi's fifth visit to France since becoming Indian prime minister in 2014. (Image: AP)India and France, which are strategic partners since 1998, have a multifaceted partnership across the spectrum in defence, civil nuclear, economy, space and maritime security, clean energy and environment, counter-terrorism, people-to-people ties. (Image: AP)India and France are founding members of the International Solar Alliance announced by Prime Minister Modi at UN Climate Change COP21 in November 2015. Both the countries enjoy a robust economic partnership with a bilateral trade of USD 7.86 billion (2020-21) and cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of USD 9.83 billion since April 2000. (Image: AP)