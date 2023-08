1/8 BRICS group of nations announced the inclusion of six new members- Argentina, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates on August 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the countries, saying India has always supported the organization's expansion. (Image: ANI)

2/8 Several world leaders, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of Chandrayaan-3 at the BRICS Summit banquet meal in Johannesburg on August 23. (Image: ANI)

3/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen exchanging discussions with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping before the conference began on August 24. (Image: ANI)

4/8 On the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, on August 23 in Johannesburg. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

5/8 Both parties discussed the importance of sustained coordination in multilateral entities, as well as regional and international topics of mutual concern. President Ramaphosa expressed his complete support for India's G20 chair and praised India's initiative to grant the African Union full G-20 membership. He also expressed his excitement about attending the G-20 Summit in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

6/8 They reviewed bilateral relations between the two nations and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in areas such as defence, agriculture, commerce and investment, health, conservation, and people-to-people contacts. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

7/8 At the BRICS Business Forum, PM Modi showcased India's growth trajectory as well as the initiatives taken to improve 'Ease of Doing Business' and public service delivery. India's advancements in digital payments, infrastructural development, the world of start-ups, and other areas were also highlighted. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)