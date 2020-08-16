In pics | Pictures of the week from around the world

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world. Moneycontrol News Villagers do their laundry as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials during an eruption, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, August 14. Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin. (Image: AP) Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, right, clap for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, after a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, August 12. (Image: AP/Carolyn Kaster) President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, August 12, in Washington. (Image: AP/Andrew Harnik) Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing protective face masks amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, spend the day at a park in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 12. Ultra-Orthodox Yeshivas students enjoy Bein Hazmanim ("between the times") for two weeks of summer vacation. (Image: AP/Oded Balilty) A young boy sits with his guitar after being evicted from a housing complex by Red Ants, a private security company specializing in evictions, in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 12. About 2,000 people were evicted by the company, assisted by South African defense forces and police, on the grounds of illegal occupancy. (Image: AP/Jerome Delay) Copies of the Apple Daily newspaper, with front pages featuring Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong, August 11. Hong Kong police have arrested Lai and raided the publisher's headquarters, broadening their enforcement of a new security law and raising fears about press freedom in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. He has not been charged but was held for 36 hours on suspicion of colluding with a foreign country or entity. He was released on bail. (Image: AP/Kin Cheung) A woman fights with a police officer as other police detain an opposition supporter protesting election results in the capital of Minsk, Belarus, August 11. Demonstrators have swarmed the streets ever since election on August 9 in which officials reported that President Alexander Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote to win a sixth term in office. (Image: AP) Marley Wentworth, of Newfield, Maine, surfaces through bubbles after jumping into the Mousam River at Indian's Last Leap, a popular swimming hole in Springvale, Maine, August 11. Hot weather continues to be the trend as temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s. (Image: AP/Robert F. Bukaty) Riot police advance to push back anti-government protesters during demonstrations following Tuesday's massive explosion which devastated Beirut, Lebanon, August 10. Popular anger has swelled over corruption, mismanagement and political uncertainty. (Image: AP/Hassan Ammar) The sun shines through clouds of smoke in an area consumed by fires near Labrea, Amazonas state, Brazil, August 7. According to the National Institute for Space Research, fires in the Brazilian Amazon increased 28 percent in July from a year ago. Environmentalists have expressed concern at the rise because August traditionally marks the beginning of the fire season in the region. (Image: AP/Edmar Barros) First Published on Aug 16, 2020 02:34 pm