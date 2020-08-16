In pics | Pictures of the week from around the world

Copies of the Apple Daily newspaper, with front pages featuring Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong, August 11. Hong Kong police have arrested Lai and raided the publisher's headquarters, broadening their enforcement of a new security law and raising fears about press freedom in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. He has not been charged but was held for 36 hours on suspicion of colluding with a foreign country or entity. He was released on bail. (Image: AP/Kin Cheung)