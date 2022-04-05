In Pics | Peru imposes curfew in Lima after protests over fuel price hike

Moneycontrol News

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo announced a curfew for April 5 for the capital Lima and neighbouring port city Callao following a demonstration that caused roadblocks and "acts of violence". Protests had erupted across the country with partial strike of cargo and passenger carriers in Peru, in the first strike against the government of leftist President Pedro Castillo demanding lower fuel prices amid inflation. (Image: AFP)Castillo announced late on April 4 that Peru's Council of Ministers had approved a curfew for the following day. Demonstrators block the Pan-American highway during a partial strike of cargo and passenger carriers, in Ica, in southern Peru, on April 4. (Image: AFP)Residents walk along the Central Highway because it's blocked by trucks and buses as part of a transportation strike in Huaycan on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. (Image: AP)In an attempt to appease protesters, the government eliminated the fuel tax over the weekend. (Image: AP)Several violent incidents, including the burning of toll booths on highways, looting in stores and clashes between protesters and police occurred during the first such stoppage faced by Castillo's leftist government. (Image: Reuters)A burning tire serves as part of a blockade of a highway to Lima during a national transportation strike against gas prices and toll road rates, in Ica, Peru April 4. (Image: Reuters)Demonstrators block a highway to Lima during a national transportation strike against gas prices and toll road rates, in Ica, Peru April 4. (Image: Reuters)