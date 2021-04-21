In Pics | Pandemic puts tulips, bluebells, cherry blossoms in hiding

The sun rises between the trees as bluebells, also known as wild Hyacinth, bloom on the forest floor of the Hallerbos in Halle, Belgium. There is no stopping flowers when they bloom or blossoms when they burst in nature, but there are efforts by some local authorities to limit the viewing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions visits to the forest to see the flowers has been discouraged for a second year in a row. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

In pandemic times, when so much goes against the grain, some beauties of nature are no longer embraced but kept at bay. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

From Japan's cherry blossom trees, to the endless Keukenhof tulip fields in the Netherlands, to the riot of purple bluebells in the Hallerbos south of Brussels, everything looks its best this spring when conditions are at its worst. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

“The flowers are there. Nature refuses to be stopped by anyone," said Halle mayor Marc Snoeck, who for the second year in a row needs to keep people away from the municipality's famed woods instead of inviting them in. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Across the world, authorities are seeking to stave off a new surge of COVID-19 infections to contain a death toll which already exceeds 3 million. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Crowds are anathema to health. Yet at the same time, the soothing glories of nature are said to be an ideal balm against the psychological burdens of loneliness, disorientation and fear that the pandemic has wrought. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

A sign asking people to observe social distancing and keep 1.5 meters, or five feet, apart to reduce the spread of the coronavirus was put up in a field of tulips in Lisse, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

“The weather is great and there is beauty to enjoy,” Snoeck said. “But on the other hand we have to watch it. Safety trumps everything. And even though it is good to enjoy this nice time and the beauty of the purple bluebells, we absolutely don’t want anyone to get sick.” (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)