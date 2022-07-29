In pics | International Tiger Day, a desperate call to save the majestic beast

Reuters

International Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29 to raise awareness about the critically endangered species. The aim is to promote a global system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers and to raise awareness and support for tiger conservation. (Image: AFP)According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), 75 tigers have died across the country this year, while 127 died last year, the highest in the last decade. Many factors have caused their numbers to fall, including habitat loss, climate change, hunting and poaching. (Image: News18 Creative)Every year the day is celebrated under different themes. This year the theme for Global Tiger Day is “India launches Project Tiger to revive the tiger population”. (Image: Reuters)According to the World Wildlife Fund, wild tiger numbers dropped more than 95 percent since the beginning of the 20th century. (Image: Reuters)The decision to celebrate tiger day was taken in 2010 when the 13 tiger range countries came together to create Tx2–the global goal to double the number of wild tigers by the year 2022. The day was founded at an international summit that had been called in after a shocking discovery that 97 percent of all wild tigers had disappeared in the last century, with only about 3,000 remaining. (Image: Reuters)