In Pics | Oddly pictures around the world

A girl looks at two-metre-high Easter eggs painted in the traditional naive art style in Koprivnica, Croatia, April 14. This project started fifteen years ago and involves painters decorating two-metre-tall polyester eggs, which are then sent to cities in the country and abroad to be displayed in public squares in time for Easter festivities. (Image: Reuters)Pianist Lang Lang performs at the Jungfraujoch, Switzerland April 14, 2022. (Image: Reuters)Western lowland gorilla Fatou, the world's oldest according to the Berlin zoo, receives a rice cake with fruit on her 65th birthday at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, April 13. (Image: Reuters)A worker in a protective suit keeps watch next to barricades set around a sealed-off area, during a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shanghai, China April 11. (Image: Reuters)A woman walks past trees decorated with thousands of Easter eggs in the kindergarten in Seduva, Lithuania April 11. (Image: Reuters)Studio artist Emma Meehan touches up a new waxwork figure of U.S. drag queen RuPaul which at 7.1feet (2.175 metres) is the tallest human wax figure to be displayed at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, Britain April 11. (Image: Reuters)Hosts Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski get slimed during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, U.S., April 9. (Image: Reuters)A man poses for a photograph at the Tattoo Tea Party at the Central Convention Centre in Manchester, Britain April 9. (Image: Reuters)A boy reacts as he is lifted by his parents onto a blooming cherry blossom to take photographs in Seoul, South Korea, April 9. (Image: Reuters)A Muslim boy covers his face with a protective mask as he falls asleep while attending the first Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Grand Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 8. (Image: Reuters)Firefighters stand at the scene where a Boeing 757-200 cargo aircraft operated by DHL made an emergency landing before skidding off the runway and splitting, aviation authorities said, at the Juan Santamaria International Airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica April 7. (Image: Reuters)