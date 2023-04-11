In Pics: Nirmala Sitharaman calls for 'more transparent' globalisation during US visit

1/6

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 10 attended a roundtable meeting with business leaders and investors, co-hosted the by Confederation of Indian Industry and US-India Business Council in the US Chamber, in Washington, DC. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

Sitharaman interacted with business leaders and investors during the roundtable on "Investment opportunities for the long term: India on the Rise". (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman conversed with American economist Adam Posen on "Resilience of the Indian economy amidst tightening of financial conditions" at Peterson Institute for International Economics on the sidelines of the spring meeting 2023 in Washington. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

India is not seeking to reverse the benefits of globalisation but is asking that it be made more transparent, Sitharaman said. "It's not to say that we have to reverse the benefits of globalisation. It is more to say, make globalisation more transparent," Sitharaman told the prominent American think-tank Peterson Institute for International Economics in response to a question. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

Sitharaman also met Malawi's minister of finance and economic affairs Sosten Gwengwe on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF spring meetings 2023 in Washington, on April 10. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

Sitharaman arrived in Washington on April 9 for a week-long US visit to attend the annual spring meetings and lead the G-20 countries in a series of intense interactions over a host of issues facing the world. She was received by ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia) (With inputs from agencies)

Moneycontrol News