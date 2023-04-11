English
    In Pics: Nirmala Sitharaman calls for 'more transparent' globalisation during US visit

    Sitharaman interacted with business leaders and investors during a roundtable on 'Investment opportunities for the long term: India on the Rise'. The finance minister is on a week-long visit to the US for the annual spring meetings of the World Bank and IMF

    Moneycontrol News
    April 11, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 11 attended a roundtable meeting with business leaders and investors, co-hosted by Confederation of Indian Industry and US-India Business Council in the US Chamber, Washington DC. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)
    India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 10 attended a roundtable meeting with business leaders and investors, co-hosted the by Confederation of Indian Industry and US-India Business Council in the US Chamber, in Washington, DC. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)
    Sitharaman interacted with business leaders and investors during the roundtable meeting on the &quot;Investment opportunities for the long term: India on the Rise&quot;. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)
    Sitharaman interacted with business leaders and investors during the roundtable on "Investment opportunities for the long term: India on the Rise". (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)
    Earlier in the day, Indian Finance Minister conversed with Adam Posen on &quot;Resilience of the Indian economy amidst tightening of financial conditions&quot; at Peterson Institute for International Economics on the sidelines of the spring meeting 2023 in Washington, on April 11. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)
    Earlier in the day, Sitharaman conversed with American economist Adam Posen on "Resilience of the Indian economy amidst tightening of financial conditions" at Peterson Institute for International Economics on the sidelines of the spring meeting 2023 in Washington. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)
    India is not seeking to reverse the benefits of globalization, but is asking that it be made more transparent, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on April 10. &quot;It's not to say that we have to reverse the benefits of globalization. It is more to say, make globalization more transparent,&quot; Sitharaman told a prominent American think-tank Peterson Institute for International Economics in response to a question. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)
    India is not seeking to reverse the benefits of globalisation but is asking that it be made more transparent, Sitharaman said. "It's not to say that we have to reverse the benefits of globalisation. It is more to say, make globalisation more transparent," Sitharaman told the prominent American think-tank Peterson Institute for International Economics in response to a question. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)
    Sitharaman met Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs of the Republic of Malawi Sosten Gwengwe on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF spring meetings 2023 in Washington, on April 10. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)
    Sitharaman also met Malawi's minister of finance and economic affairs Sosten Gwengwe on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF spring meetings 2023 in Washington, on April 10. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia)
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Washington on April 9 to attend the annual spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank and lead the G-20 countries in a series of intense interactions over a host of issues facing the world. She was received by Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Sitharaman is on a week-long visit to the US. (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia) (With inputs from agencies)
    Sitharaman arrived in Washington on April 9 for a week-long US visit to attend the annual spring meetings and lead the G-20 countries in a series of intense interactions over a host of issues facing the world. She was received by ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.  (Image: Twitter @FinMinIndia) (With inputs from agencies)
    first published: Apr 11, 2023 01:06 pm