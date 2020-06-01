App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | NASA astronauts successfully dock at International Space Station from SpaceX Dragon

The SpaceX Dragon crew capsule, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken aboard, docks with the International Space Station on May 31

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Elon Musk-owned aerospace company SpaceX successfully delivered two astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA on May 31. This photo provided by NASA shows Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, far right, joining the crew at the ISS, after the SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up to the station and docked. (NASA via AP)
1/10

In this image provided by NASA, the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken aboard, docks with ISS on May 31. It was the first time a privately built and owned spacecraft carried astronauts to the orbiting lab in its nearly 20 years. (NASA TV via AP)
2/10

This photo provided by NASA shows the crew of SpaceX entering ISS as the Dragon capsule arrived in the morning on May 31, hours after a historic lift-off from Florida. (NASA via AP)
3/10

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (49) and Doug Hurley (53), lifted off at 3:22 pm EDT on May 30 atop the company's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre. (Image: AP)
4/10

The successful launch, which was postponed early this week due to unfavourable weather, gave Americans something to cheer about as in the last three months they have lost over 100,000 of their countrymen due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. (NASA via AP)
5/10

US President Donald Trump, right, Vice President Mike Pence, and Karen Pence watches the SpaceX flight to the ISS, at Kennedy Space Centre, on May 30, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Image: AP)
6/10

Spectators watching from a bridge in Titusville, Florida, as SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule from the Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral. (Photo: AP)
7/10

In this image taken from NASA TV video, the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken aboard, docks with the ISS on May 31. (NASA TV via AP)
8/10

In this image taken from NASA TV video, the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken aboard, docks with ISS on May 31. (NASA TV via AP)
9/10

In this image provided by NASA, a view of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken onboard is seen on monitors in firing room four of the Launch Control Centre at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida as the spacecraft approaches ISS for docking on May 31. (NASA via AP)
10/10

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #NASA #Slideshow #SpaceX #world

