you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Musicians in Spain play in front of plants amid coronavirus pandemic to send a message

Nature advanced to occupy spaces in place of humans in Barcelona's Liceu opera amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nursery plants replaced people during rehearsals at Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera after it opened its doors on June 22, after nearly two months due to coronavirus lockdown. The Concert for the Biocene took place after Spain’s state of emergency ended on June 21. (Image: Reuters)
Nursery plants replaced people during rehearsals at Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera after it opened its doors on June 22, after nearly two months due to coronavirus lockdown. The Concert for the Biocene took place after Spain's state of emergency ended on June 21. (Image: Reuters)

Nursery plants are seen placed in people's seats during a rehearsal as Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera reopens its doors with a concert for plants to raise awareness about the importance of an audience after the lockdown, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain June 22. (Image: Reuters)
Nursery plants are seen placed in people's seats during a rehearsal as Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera reopens its doors with a concert for plants to raise awareness about the importance of an audience after the lockdown, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain June 22. (Image: Reuters)

After live streaming the concerts for around 2,300 quiet and leafy audience, the plants will be donated to frontline health workers. (Image: Reuters)
After live streaming the concerts for around 2,300 quiet and leafy audience, the plants will be donated to frontline health workers. (Image: Reuters)

The organisers are hoping the show would reaffirm the value of art, music and nature and serve as a roadmap towards normality post coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Reuters)
The organisers are hoping the show would reaffirm the value of art, music and nature and serve as a roadmap towards normality post coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Reuters)

Nature advanced to occupy spaces in place of humans amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. (Image: Reuters)
Nature advanced to occupy spaces in place of humans in Barcelona's Liceu opera amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. (Image: Reuters)

The intention behind this was to show how the novel coronavirus pandemic has deprived humans from their position as spectators. (Image: Reuters)
The intention behind this was to show how the novel coronavirus pandemic has deprived humans from their position as spectators. (Image: Reuters)

With more than 2,690,000 coronavirus cases and over 28,000 deaths so far, Spain is one of the worst affected country. (Image: Reuters)
With more than 2,690,000 coronavirus cases and over 28,000 deaths so far, Spain is one of the worst affected country. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 02:22 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.