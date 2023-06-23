English
    In Pics: Modi's US visit leads to key partnerships in defence, space and technology

    A maritime agreement between the two nations will allow US Navy ships operating in the area to stop in Indian shipyards for repairs.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST
    According to the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden announced a major agreement on India's purchase of General Atomics MQ-9 "Reaper" armed drones. This will further strengthen India's national security and surveillance capabilities, both in the Indian Ocean and along its border with China. In comparison to the older MQ-1 Predator, the General Atomics MQ-9 "Reaper" has nine times the horsepower and a cargo capacity that is 500% higher. Additionally, the MQ-9 UAV offers the warfighter long-endurance, continuous surveillance, and striking capability. (Image : Reuters)
    The leaders revealed that Micron, a manufacturer of memory chips, will spend $800 million in a $2.75 billion semiconductor manufacturing and testing facility in India. (Image: Reuters)
    The decision by General Electric to build jet engines in India through knowledge transfer is a landmark agreement, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who noted this will give India-US defence cooperation a "new character" . (Source: Reuters)
    As part of a strategy to coordinate with allies and partners to oppose China, Washington made a significant push to entice New Delhi into its orbit with the accords, which also include measures to increase space cooperation. India intends to ratify the Artemis Accords, a framework for cooperative missions and civil space exploration that has been ratified by two dozen countries but not by China or Russia. On June 20, Modi and Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, met in New York. (Image: Reuters)
    A maritime agreement between the two nations will allow US Navy ships operating in the area to stop in Indian shipyards for repairs. (Image: Reuters)
    A significant move by the US is the introduction of in-country renewable H-1B visas, which will allow thousands of Indian experts to continue working there without having to fly abroad to renew their work visas. (Image: Reuters) (With inputs from agencies)
    first published: Jun 23, 2023 12:18 pm