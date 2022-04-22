In Pics | Modi holds talks with UK PM Boris Johnson at Hyderabad House

Prime minister Narendra Modi and British PM Boris Johnson hold talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi on April 22. Johnson is on a two-day visit to India to hold talks with Modi on strengthening ties between the two countries. (Image: ANI)

According to the external affairs ministry, leaders of the two countries will review progress in bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

Modi and Johnson arrive at Hyderabad House to hold talks on intensifying multi-faceted India-UK ties. Johnson is expected to help move India away from its dependence on Russia by expanding economic and defence ties. (Image: AFP)