English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    In Pics | Modi holds talks with UK PM Boris Johnson at Hyderabad House

    Johnson is on a two-day visit to India to hold talks with Modi on strengthening ties between the two countries.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 22, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British PM Boris Johnson hold talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi on April 22. Johnson is on a two-day visit to India to hold talks with Modi on strengthening ties between the two countries. (Image: ANI)
    Prime minister Narendra Modi and British PM Boris Johnson hold talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi on April 22. Johnson is on a two-day visit to India to hold talks with Modi on strengthening ties between the two countries. (Image: ANI)
    Acoording to the MEA, leaders of the two countries to review progress in our bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    According to the external affairs ministry, leaders of the two countries will review progress in bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British PM Boris Johnson arrive at Hyderabad House to hold talks on further intensifying the multi-faceted India-UK ties. Johnson is expected to help move India away from its dependence on Russia by expanding economic and defense ties when he meets with his Indian counterpart on April 22. (Image: AFP)
    Modi and Johnson arrive at Hyderabad House to hold talks on intensifying multi-faceted India-UK ties. Johnson is expected to help move India away from its dependence on Russia by expanding economic and defence ties. (Image: AFP)
    Earlier today, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar called on British PM Boris Johnson in Delhi on April 22. The two leaders discussed the bilateral ties and the implementation of the India-UK Roadmap 2030. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)
    Earlier today, external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar called on Johnson in Delhi on April 22. The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and implementation of the India-UK Roadmap 2030. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Boris Johnson India visit #India-UK #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Slideshow #UK PM Boris Johnson #World News
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 12:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.