In pics | Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 pandemic

Few of Mexico’s cultural traditions have been hit as hard by the coronavirus pandemic as “lucha libre” wrestling. The death toll among wrestlers has risen dramatically and wrestling arenas are closed, throwing almost everyone out of work. While wrestling halls are closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they now make their livings selling flowers that they grow on Xochimilco’s artificial islands, known as chinampas, and selling tacos and tortas. The sport, with its theatrical stunts and tradition of “rudos” — villainous, rule-breaking bad guys, and “tecnicos”, the handsome good guys, is clearly struggling to survive. (Image: AP/Marco Ugarte)