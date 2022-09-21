In Pics | Mexicans face aftermath of major earthquake A major earthquake that killed two people in Mexico on September 19 also damaged more than 200 buildings and injured 10 people, Laura Velazquez, the head of Mexico's civil protection agency, said on September 20. The magnitude 7.6 quake struck in western Mexico and most of the damage was concentrated in the states of Colima and Michoacan.
Reuters
September 21, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
Employees remove debris at a damaged mall after an earthquake in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico. (Image: Reuters)
A police officer takes a picture of a car damaged by rocks that fell off a church during an earthquake, in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Image: Reuters)
Vehicles damaged by the collapse of the facade of a department store during an earthquake are pictured in Manzanillo, Mexico. (Image: Reuters)
Security forces get on a vehicle near a damaged mall after an earthquake in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico. (Image: Reuters)
Employees remove debris at a damaged mall after an earthquake in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico. (Image: Reuters)
A woman stands near stones that have fallen from the facade of a municipal auditorium after an earthquake in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico. (Image: Reuters)
A member of Civil Protection stands at an area cordoned off by police after an ornament fell off from a church during an earthquake, in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Image: Reuters)
Books scattered on the floor of a bookstore after an earthquake, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Image: Reuters)
A woman comforts a patient after they were evacuated from a hospital following an earthquake, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Image: Reuters)