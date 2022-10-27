In Pics | Meet UK PM Rishi Sunak's top team to tackle Britain's crisis

Rishi Sunak took office on October 25 and appointed a government mixing allies with experienced ministers from the governments of his two immediate predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, as he tried to tackle Britain's multiple economic problems.

Sunak appointed Dominic Raab as the Deputy PM. Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who resigned last week in a move that helped trigger Truss' downfall, got her job back. He also retained Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt.

Additionally, he removed about a dozen members of Truss' government, but kept several figures in place besides Hunt, including Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

Raab is a hard-line supporter of Brexit and has held several senior government positions.

Moreover, Sunak has restored Braverman as home secretary less than a week after she was forced to resign from the same post over a data breach. Another figure Sunak added in his top team is Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who was seen as a key ally of Liz Truss and defended her controversial financial decisions.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has held the post since July 2018, when Boris Johnson brought him into the cabinet. Madhim Zahawi is not in charge of any particular department but he is a full cabinet member.

Penny Mordaunt recently stood for Tory leadership in both the recent contests. She quit after calls from members of her campaign to drop out of the race.