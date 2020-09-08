In pics | Magic in the bloodline — the world's richest families

Here are the wealthiest families who have now been in the business for generations. Moneycontrol News The COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses around the world causing the world economy to nosedive, but the fortunes of the world’s wealthiest families have only grown. Here are the wealthiest families who have now been in the business for generations. The individual billionaires like Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates, however, don’t qualify for the family list as their wealth is first generation. (Image: News18 Creative) Intergenerational wealth often prevails through market crashes, social turmoil, and economic uncertainty. Here is the list of the 25 richest families whose overall net worth is $1.4 trillion. (Image: News18 Creative) Many of these families have diversified their investments across a variety of industries of which eight of the top 25 families are involved in consumer services. (Image: News18 Creative) On number one is the Walton Family of Walmart in the US which has been run by three generations now. (Image: News18 Creative) Second on the list of the wealthiest families is the Mars family with the company of the same name which is run by five generations of families. (Image: News18 Creative) The Koch family from Koch Industries is third on the list. (Image: News18 Creative) The fourth on the list is the family from Saudi Arabia - Al Saud. The 88-year-old monarchy after which Saudi Arabia is named owes its fortune to the nation’s oil reserves. (Image: News18 Creative) On number five is the Indian Ambani family from the Reliance Industries which has been run by 3 generations now. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Sep 8, 2020 04:23 pm