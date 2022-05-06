In Pics: Life under lockdown in COVID-hit Shanghai

Reuters

A worker in a protective suit helps an old man with a wheelchair during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing, outside a closed entrance of a building during lockdown, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)A resident gets a haircut at a closed residential area in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)A closed street is pictured during lockdown in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)The closed entrance of a residential area is pictured amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 5. (Image: Reuters)A worker in a protective suit locks a barrier of a residential area during lockdown in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)A resident looks over a barrier of a residential area in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)A man in a protective suit rides an electric scooter on a street during lockdown, amid the outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)A road closure is made by bicycles from a bike-sharing service in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)Residents line up for nucleic acid tests during lockdown in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)A woman in a protective suit tries to buy goods from a shop behind barricades of a sealed-off area in Shanghai, China, May 4. (Image: Reuters)