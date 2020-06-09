In pics | Life returns to normal in New Zealand as country beats coronavirus outbreak

New Zealand emerged from the pandemic while big economies like Brazil, India, and United States are still struggling with the virus. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 New Zealand took off all coronavirus restrictions, while most parts of the world are still grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. On June 8, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the country has eliminated the spread of the novel coronavirus, becoming the first country to return to normality after the outbreak. For most part, life is back to normal. There is no limits on people in cafes, malls, stadiums, clubs or any public places. However many offices and businesses still have hand sanitisers even though it is not mandatory any more. (Image: AP) 2/8 Customers and employees are seen inside a café in Nelson. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Adults supervise as school children play in Nelson on the first day of all New Zealand domestic regulations being lifted for the COVID-19 outbreak. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Morning traffic passes a warning sign in Nelson on the first day of all New Zealand domestic regulations being lifted for the coronavirus disease. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 People walking freely on the roads of Nelson, New Zealand after government lifted the domestic regulations imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 A windsurfer reels in his kite at New Brighton Beach in Christchurch, New Zealand, on the first day at alert level 1 after the prime minister announced removal of almost all remaining coronavirus restrictions, with the exception of the border strictures. (Image: AP) 7/8 A person is seen sitting inside a cafe and enjoying his meal. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 People are seen relieved inside a cafe in Nelson after government lifted coronavirus-related restrictions. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 9, 2020 07:22 pm