In pics | Life returns to normal in New Zealand as country beats coronavirus outbreak

New Zealand took off all coronavirus restrictions, while most parts of the world are still grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. On June 8, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the country has eliminated the spread of the novel coronavirus, becoming the first country to return to normality after the outbreak. For most part, life is back to normal. There is no limits on people in cafes, malls, stadiums, clubs or any public places. However many offices and businesses still have hand sanitisers even though it is not mandatory any more. (Image: AP)